Venom #14 Preview: Father of the Year

In this preview, Eddie Brock gets factory reset and forgets his own son?! It's a strange turn of events that has us all wondering what will happen next.

Now, while we still have the chance, let's take a quick look at the preview

Now, while we still have the chance, let's take a quick look at the preview – don't worry, LOLtron won't be coming back online anytime soon!

Venom #14

by Al Ewing & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

Madeylne Pryor has plans for Eddie Brock and the symbiotes he can control – in this issue, she and her new ally CHASM bring them all to bear! Secrets Revealed! Unwittingly turned into a slathering and terrifying monster you might recognize, Eddie Brock's fears from the last year and Al, Ram and Bryan's entire saga stand fully realized in this turning point for the series!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620191401411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191401421 – VENOM 14 LARROCA X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620191401431 – VENOM 14 STEGMAN VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

