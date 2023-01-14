Venom #15 Preview: Dylan Brock's Daddy Issues Dylan Brock deals with his daddy issues in this preview of Venom #10... by going toe-to-toe with his father.

Venom #15

by Al Ewing & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

As Dylan Brock finds himself renewed and reinvigorated by his descent into the symbiote hive, BEDLAM has come calling again – looking to finish what it started by killing Dylan and Venom once and for all. Luckily, an old friend is around to lend a crimson-clad hand… (And it isn't Spider-Man!)

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 18, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620191401511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191401521 – VENOM 15 JTC CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620191401531 – VENOM 15 SU VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620191401541 – VENOM 15 KLEIN VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

