Venom #18 Preview: In This Preview, Gold Goblin… MUST DIE

Venom #18

by Al Ewing & Cafu, cover by Bryan Hitch

"ILLUMINATION" STARTS HERE! As Dylan Brock builds an army, his father and the original Venom, EDDIE BROCK, finds himself more alone than ever before, working through a change unlike any he's been through ever before! But the real question is: what will Eddie become once he's on the other side?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620191401811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191401821 – VENOM 18 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS LIZARD VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620191401831 – VENOM 18 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS LIZARD VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620191401841 – VENOM 18 PACO MEDINA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620191401851 – VENOM 18 SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT – $3.99 US

