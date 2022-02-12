Venom #5 Preview: Meridius Explains It All?

Posted on
by
|
Comments

With the solicit for Venom #5 promising answers to questions by writer Al Ewing, Meridius gets exposition-happy in the preview. What are his plans for Eddie Brock? Why did he go through all this trouble to get Brock into that puddle of black goo? What is it with supervillains and those hats with all the horns on them? Why are horns so big in supervillain fashion? Check out the preview below and maybe you'll get the answers to some of these questions and even more.

Venom #5
by Al Ewing & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch
If you thought the first four issues of the latest volume of VENOM were crazy, all-out action, just wait till you get a load of this one! IN THIS ISSUE, Al Ewing returns to the pages of Venom – AND HE'S BROUGHT ANSWERS TO YOUR QUESTIONS WITH HIM!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620191400511
| Rated T+
$3.99
Varants:
75960620191400521 – VENOM 5 DAUTERMAN X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620191400531 – VENOM 5 SIQUEIRA VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.