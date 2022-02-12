Venom #5 Preview: Meridius Explains It All?

With the solicit for Venom #5 promising answers to questions by writer Al Ewing, Meridius gets exposition-happy in the preview. What are his plans for Eddie Brock? Why did he go through all this trouble to get Brock into that puddle of black goo? What is it with supervillains and those hats with all the horns on them? Why are horns so big in supervillain fashion? Check out the preview below and maybe you'll get the answers to some of these questions and even more.

Venom #5

by Al Ewing & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

If you thought the first four issues of the latest volume of VENOM were crazy, all-out action, just wait till you get a load of this one! IN THIS ISSUE, Al Ewing returns to the pages of Venom – AND HE'S BROUGHT ANSWERS TO YOUR QUESTIONS WITH HIM!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz

On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620191400511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620191400521 – VENOM 5 DAUTERMAN X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620191400531 – VENOM 5 SIQUEIRA VARIANT – $3.99 US

