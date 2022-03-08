Villain Debuts & Gunshots To The Head – DC Comics Last Pages Today

It can be fun reading a bunch of DC Comics all released today, with similar beats and tropes popping up and this week, especially in the final page. A day of villain debuts and gunshots to the head at close range. Which means one of these things is very necessary.

First, the Batgirls get their own big bad for their particular spot of Gothamite activity in Batgirls #3 from DC Comics . And he seems to be giving them all quite the horny look.

That would be Spellbinder, and he has been encountered previously in another form, if you want to trace this one through. While in I Am Batman #7, we have another similar final page splash…

At least you can see the whites of Manray's eyes. Though Spellbinder has more of a foppish devil-may-care swagger. Also, at least Spellbinder actually says his own name, rather than leaving it for the next issue caption.

Detective Comics #1056 has a final issue page that brings its own finality with it as Arkham Tower falls to the mob.

A pointed gun and a full panel BLAM sound effect in red against the black, can be quite sentimental but Diamond Comic Distributors are a girl's best friend.

While in Stigma by Ram V, Anand RK, John Pearson, from Batman Urban Legends #13, the shot is even closer, though treated in a very similar fashion. Now all we need is the first appearance of a super villain on a final issue splash page, being shot in the head with a big red BANG sound effect filling up the rest of the page to make our DC Comics collection complete!

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #13 CVR A KIM JACINTO

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Kim Jacinto

Written by Vita Ayala, Mark Russell, Ram V, and Mohale Mashigo Art by Nikola Cizmesija, Karl Mostert, Anand Radhakrishnan, Trevor Scott, Arist Deyn, and others John Constantine enters the fray to help Batman and Zatanna with their mystical woes, but will he only tear the two further apart? In the final "Eternity" chapter, Christopher Freeman comes face to face with a brutal killer to help solve a decades-old murder…will he survive? Ace the Bat-Hound leads his posse of DC Super-Pets—Merton, Lil' Nutz the thieving squirrel, and Ursa the Russian bear—as they finally break free from the evil lab! But will they get very far without knowing where Batman is held captive? Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 03/08/2022 BATGIRLS #3

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Jorge Corona

The Batgirls' investigation leads them to believe new street artist Tutor is responsible for putting innocent Gothamites under trance, using his murals and then stealing their stuff. Luckily for them, Tutor is hosting an underground art show at the old shipyard tonight, so Babs and the Batgirls go undercover as attendees, so the Batgirls can prove to Babs once and for all that Tutor's the one behind all the strange crimes! And to make matters worse, Babs bumps into Tutor's ex at the event! Oof!

In Shops: 2/8/2022 SRP: $3.99 DETECTIVE COMICS #1056 CVR A IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

The Scarecrow stalks The Tower! Dr. Jonathan Crane, who recently terrorized Gotham City during "Fear State," is but one of many villainous inhabitants of Arkham Tower jockeying for position as leader of the hostage situation unfolding before everyone's eyes. But with security down, Huntress, Nightwing, and Harley Quinn are no longer quite so outnumbered…here come Batwoman, the Batgirls, and Tim Drake to the rescue! Can the Bat-Family save the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire? And that's not the only help arriving on the scene… The boy kicks his plan into gear in "House of Gotham" part 10! On a mission to kill the source of his trauma, the boy's aim squares solely on The Joker and the Batman…two sides of the same coin that have, in his mind, caused him and the city nothing but pain. Plus: Batgirl, a villainous run-in, and another step toward disaster for Jim Gordon!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/08/2022 I AM BATMAN #7 CVR A KEN LASHLEY

(W) John Ridley (A) Christian Duce (CA) Ken Lashley

THE DARK KNIGHT COMES TO NEW YORK CITY! Batman's arrival in New York City went even more smoothly than Jace could have hoped. The mayor and law enforcement are trying to cooperate with their new Dark Knight in ways Gotham never did, and his family has settled quickly into a happy routine. But there's a rotten core to the Big Apple, and a mysterious new serial killer is going to exploit it…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/08/2022