Viz Discounts Rei Toma's Manga Series Ahead of Her New Series

New York Times bestselling creator Rei Toma has a new manga series, The King's Beast, launching in English this week. Her publisher Viz Media just announced that they are offering a digital sale of her previous, hugely popular series, The Water Dragon's Bride and The Dawn of the Arcana, on their official Twitter feed.

Rei Toma digital sale graphic, Viz Media

According to her official biography, Rei Toma has been drawing since childhood, and she created her first complete manga for a graduation project in design school. When she drew the short story manga Help Me, Dentist, it attracted a publisher's attention, and she made her debut right away. After she found success as a manga artist, acclaim in other art fields started to follow as she did illustrations for novels and video game character designs. She is the bestselling creator of Dawn of the Arcana and The Water Dragon's Bride, both available in English from VIZ Media. The King's Beast takes place in the same world as The Dawn of the Arcana with a new cast of characters and a new storyline.

"The Water Dragon's Bride" key art by Rei Toma, Viz Media

The Water Dragon's Bride

"In the blink of an eye, a modern-day girl named Asahi is whisked away from her warm and happy home and stranded in a strange and mysterious world where she meets a water dragon god!"

"The Dawn of the Arcana" cover art by Rei Toma, Viz Media.

The Dawn of the Arcana

"Princess Nakaba of Senan is forced to marry Prince Caesar of the enemy country Belquat, tantamount to becoming a hostage. While Caesar is pleasing to the eye, he is also selfish and possessive, telling Nakaba outright: "You are my property." With only her attendant Loki at her side, Nakaba must find a way to cope with her hostile surroundings, her fake marriage…and a mysterious power!"

Digital editions of both series are now on sale for $4.99 each from Viz Media until February 7th. Vol. 1 of The King's Beast is now out in both print and digital editions.

