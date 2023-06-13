Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, image comics, lorenzo de felici, robert kirkman, transformers, Void rivals

"Void Rivals" Is Owned And Trademarked By Hasbro, Too

And The Energon Universe is created by Robert Kirkman & Lorenzo De Felici, from Image Comics and Skybound.

"VOID RIVALS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. (c) 2023 Hasbro, Alt Rights Reserved, Licensed by Hasbro", That's what the indicia in Void Rivals #1 published by Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment reads. Published tomorrow in comic book shops but available digitally on Kindle now, or certainly in the UK at least.

The new shared storytelling space, The Energon Universe, is where Void Rivals the first three explicitly Transformers and GI Joe comic book series from Image, Transformers #1 written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson in September, Duke #1 by Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly in December and Cobra Commander #1 by Joshua Williamson and Andrea Milana in January, will take place.

And it seems that Void Rivals, created by Skybound founder Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici, is owned by Hasbro too. But there's more besides.

In the backmatter to Void Rivals #1, Robert Kirkman states "VOID RIVALS takes place in the new Energon Universe? what is that, you say? Why it's a shared universe that will include an assortment of our upcoming Transformers and G.I. Joe comics from Skybound, as well as a new world of characters created by yours truly and the esteemed Lorenzo De Felici." So it's not just Void Rivals from the pair, but the entire storytelling space.

Robert Kirkman is best known as the co-creator of The Walking Dead and Invincible, a partner of Image Comics and co-founder of Skybound Entertaiment. Lorenzo De Felici has been working with Kirkman as co-creator with Kirkman on Oblivion Song, as well as long career working in Italian comic books.

Kirkman also states "I'm so excited to see Zertonians and Agorians being mentioned alongside Cybertronians and Quintessons, I can't wait for you all to see how Duke, Scarlett, Cobra Commander, and Destro weave into this world seamlessly. As this series progresses, you'll get to see the Sacred Ring and discover a whole new cast of characters that resides there… as well as a ton of familiar faces that will crop up along the way when you least expect it. This series continues my goal of bringing new ideas into this world, while also allowing me to play in a sandbox I've loved for some many years."

Void Rivals #1 is published in comic stores tomorrow and is available digitally now.

VOID RIVALS #1 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

APR230038

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

SERIES PREMIERE The blockbuster OBLIVION SONG team of ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI debut the biggest new comic book series of 2023 with the launch of AN ALL-NEW SHARED UNIVERSE and a SURPRISE you won't see coming! War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe? In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $3.99

VOID RIVALS #2 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

MAY230290

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI's new shared universe continues here! After the jaw-dropping reveal in the debut issue, everything Darak and Solila thought they knew about the Sacred Ring's never-ending war has changed. To deliver the truth back home, they must first get off this deadly planet-by any means necessary.In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

VOID RIVALS #3 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

JUN230375

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI's new shared universe debuts a monstrous new villain! Fighting for their lives to return to the Sacred Ring, Darak and Solila face a new threat-capture! And they're not the only prisoners on this ship…In Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: $3.99

