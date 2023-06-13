Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Daniel Warren Johnson, gi joe, image comics, Josh Williamson, lorenzo de felici, robert kirkman, Tom Reilly, transformers

The Creative Teams For New Transformers & GI Joe Comics, Revealed

Bleeding Cool scooped the news on Friday that Image Comics & Skybound Entertainment had the Transformers and GI Joe licenses from Hasbro.

Bleeding Cool scooped the news on Friday that Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment had the Transformers and GI Joe comic book licenses from Hasbro. And that they would be first appearing in Void Rivals #1 out tomorrow. We then confirmed that Transformers #1 would be out in October, to be part of what Image Comics, Skybound and Robert Kirkman are calling The Energon Universe that will include GI Joe in months to come. And that means for GI Joe fans, we confirmed that would include Duke #1 in December and Cobra Commander #1 in January. And now we know who will be writing and drawing both.

Because, although Void Rivals #1, which will be kicking off this Transformers/GI Joe shared universe storytelling thing is published in comic book stores on Wednesday the 14th of June, the comic is available for purchase digitally on Kindle now, or certainly in the UK at least. And that reveals the creators of all three upcoming Transformers and GI Joe comic books.

Transformers and GI Joe creative teams from Image Comics

Transformers #1 out in September will be written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson , the massive Transformers fan also behind Extremity, Murder Falcon and Do A Powerbomb.

, the massive Transformers fan also behind Extremity, Murder Falcon and Do A Powerbomb. Duke #1 out in December will be written by Joshua Williamson , DC Comics' current big writing cheese begins Infinite Frontier, Dark Crisis, Knight Terrors and Green Lantern, and Nailbiter and Birthright from Skybound. And drawn by Tom Reilly , of both Ant-Man and Wasp, Astro Hustle, and The Thing.

, DC Comics' current big writing cheese begins Infinite Frontier, Dark Crisis, Knight Terrors and Green Lantern, and Nailbiter and Birthright from Skybound. And drawn by , of both Ant-Man and Wasp, Astro Hustle, and The Thing. Cobra Commander #1 will be written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by Andrea Milana, and will launch in January 2024.

And Void Rivals #1 by Robert Kirkman will be continuing, drawn by Lorenzo De Felici and coloured by Matheus Lopes.

VOID RIVALS #1 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

APR230038

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

SERIES PREMIERE The blockbuster OBLIVION SONG team of ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI debut the biggest new comic book series of 2023 with the launch of AN ALL-NEW SHARED UNIVERSE and a SURPRISE you won't see coming! War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe? In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $3.99

VOID RIVALS #2 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

MAY230290

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI's new shared universe continues here! After the jaw-dropping reveal in the debut issue, everything Darak and Solila thought they knew about the Sacred Ring's never-ending war has changed. To deliver the truth back home, they must first get off this deadly planet-by any means necessary.In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

VOID RIVALS #3 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

JUN230375

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI's new shared universe debuts a monstrous new villain! Fighting for their lives to return to the Sacred Ring, Darak and Solila face a new threat-capture! And they're not the only prisoners on this ship…In Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: $3.99

