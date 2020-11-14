Walking Around A Half-Decade Of Thought Bubble Comic Art Festivals

Thought Bubble is happening right now, online. There's a schedule of panels here, there are all the exclusives and debut comics here, but what there isn't, and cannot be, is a From One Side  To Another video as in previous years. From 2014 to 2019, strangely missing in 2016, but at least there is some party action for that year. Nevertheless, here's a nostalgic look back at Thoughtbubbling in Leeds and then Harrogate, with a few other videos of parties and set-ups to accompany them. Just an attempt to give a flavour of years gone by. And it all begins with Mark Buckingham

Thought Bubble 2014 – Leeds Docks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3KHlai5AYY
Thought Bubble 2015 – Leeds Docks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-X13A-Q1Ss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IK2fP0vP3ME

Thought Bubble 2016 – Leeds Docks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMLnICLqMVQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLL4TR2eFIw

TBF 2017 – Leeds City Centre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2zU88MsYqc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMLCiCRQrUc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3X3O7_QTB4Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bONaFHDThck

TBF 2018 –  Leeds City Centre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76DAParRixc
TBF 2019 – Harrogate

I'd apologies for the shaky-cam but over the years it has become part of the Thought Bubble charm, has it not? Look forward to some kind of normality in 2021, when we will all be vaccinated up and normality will be resumed – in so many ways, right? That's the plan, yes? Don't let me down, world, I am counting on you,

TBF celebrates comics in all their varying forms through a festival week culminating in a big comic con – usually. Founded by Lisa Wood in 2007 as a non-profit organisation to promote comic books to the general public, especially children with reading difficulties, they also support the incredible work of Barnardo's Children's Charity. For those missing the big show, odds are we'll be looking at it all happen again next year. See you then?

