Warlock Key Book Taking Bids Today At Heritage Auctions

Warlock news finally came in last week, as the character is joining the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, as predicted. The market has reacted swiftly, sending prices of key books of the character into steep climbs in value. Already a favorite with speculators, good luck getting 'em for a reasonable price now. You can still get a couple for an affordable price, though, like Marvel Premiere #1, featuring the first appearance of the soul gem as well. There is a CGC 9.4 copy taking bids today at Heritage Auctions, a really lovely, displayable copy, as a matter of fact. Currently sitting at $1050, there is a little room in this one for those looking for a good copy to invest in. Check it out below.

Warlock Will Command High Prices For Years Now

"Marvel Premiere #1 Warlock (Marvel, 1972) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. First appearance of "Him" as Adam Warlock. First appearance of the Soul Gem. Hulk, Fantastic Four, and Thor appearances. Gil Kane cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $460. CGC census 10/21: 156 in 9.4, 82 higher. This is it! The most mind-staggering new feature of all! The Man-Beast! The High Evolutionary! And starring – Him! Don't miss "The Power of – The Warlock! The High Evolutionary is dissatisfied with it and is about to destroy it when he is stopped by Him. He offers to find Man-Beast and kill him. The High Evolutionary is reluctant at first but agrees. Before sending him to Counter-Earth, the High Evolutionary gives Him a gift in the form of an emerald on his brow. He lands on Counter-Earth, and he has been given a name: Warlock."

This is one of the three keys you really want of Warlock. Go here to place a bid on this copy, and while you are there, take a look at all of the other books taking bids today.