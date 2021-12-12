Wastelanders: Wolverine #1 Preview: Young Man Old Man Logan Returns
Wastelanders: Wolverine #1 returns to the past of Wolverine's Old Man Logan future where he's younger but still older than regular– oh, screw it! Check out the preview below.
Wastelanders: Wolverine #1
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210851
(W) Steven S. DeKnight (A) Ibrahim Moustafa (CA) Josemaria Casanovas
STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT LEADS THE RETURN TO THE WASTELANDS OF OLD MAN LOGAN!
The super villains united and took out most of the world's super heroes decades ago, and while the man known as LOGAN attempted to live a life of peace, he had to pop the claws once again to do what he does best! But saving the day looks different with the Baby Hulk under his care. Is Logan doing the right thing by protecting the progeny of the HULK or dooming what's left of the war-torn world? Logan may not have long to ponder if he is crushed by the ADAMANTIUM ARMOR of his newfound enemy DOWNFALL!
Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil season 1 showrunner, WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD) teams with fan-favorite artist Ibrahim Moustafa to tell an all-new story of WOLVERINE in the days after the conclusion of the original OLD MAN LOGAN, as he fights once again to save the people of the Wastelands who have been crushed under the heel of the RED SKULL and BRUCE BANNER!
PARENTAL ADVISORY
In Shops: 12/15/2021
SRP: 3.99
Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.