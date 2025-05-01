Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dick grayson, We Are Yesterday

Batman/Superman: World's Finest Gives You Double The Dick (Spoilers)

Batman/Superman: World's Finest gives you double the Dick you were expecting for We Are Yesterday (Spoilers)

A couple of months ago, we got an idea or two of where Mark Waid and Dan Mora's mini-Justice League event, We Are Yesterday, was heading. But it's gone a little further than even we were thinking. Super-terrorists Inferno revealed as the Legion Of Doom from the past, recruited by Gorilla Grodd when they were still "pure" and used to fight the Justice League Unlimited of the present. An exercise of meta nostalgia with everyone believing that things were better in the past… as yesterday's Batman/Superman: World's Finest 2025 Annual from Mark Waid and Dan McDaid, picks up the baton

First with Gorilla Grodd laying out how the future is bad for the villains. Which just gives the heroes more time to fight amongst themselves.

Oh, Lex Luthor with his Lexbucks coffee cup, and an awful beard. How far they have fallen.

Skip to the end, as Tim Bisley used to say…

Though not all have a future to fall into.

So it's time to steal… time. Well lots of time travel devices. All part of Grodd's plan.Well, the one he is letting on to the rest of the Legion Of Doom.

Some things never change, from the past to the present, I guess… and as the Legion Of Doom cover their tracks in the past…

…the best laid plans of gorilla and man gang aft agley. As some are caught in the crossfire… and as the villains travel from the past to the present day… so does Robin.

Dick Grayson, two of him. I know some Bleeding Cool readers are very much in favour of such a scenario. But for Batman this may just be the clue he needs…

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST 2025 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Morgan Hampton (A) Dan McDaid, Clayton Henry (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART 3! The secret origin of the single most unholy union in DCU history is at last revealed! The Legion of Doom has set in motion a scheme to lay waste to not only the World's Finest Team–but to the present-day Justice League Unlimited! How is this possible? All will be revealed in this special World's Finest Annual by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, and Dan McDaid! Plus: Meet John Stewart, the newest ring-slinger of sector 2814, in this definitive World's Finest telling of John Stewart's Lantern origins! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/30/2025

