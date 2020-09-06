We Only Find Them When They're Topping The Bestseller Chart

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. This is the only direct market comic book sales chart in the entire industry right now. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Batman topping the chart is no surprise, neither is Empyre coming second and Wolverine third, but the launch of We Only Find Them When They're Dead in fourth place is a quite the achievement and gives Al Ewing two books in the top four…

Top ten bestselling comics of the week

Batman #98 Empyre #6 Wolverine #5 We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 DCeased Dead Planet #3 Fantastic Four #23 Justice League 52 Marvel Zombies Resurrection #1 Strange Adventures #5 Black Widow #1

Ssalefish Comics, There weren't a whole lot of huge titles out this week, aside from Batman, Justice League, and Empyre, but those — along with the smattering of X-Books — made for decent sales. Black Widow #1 premiered with little fanfare, though. Just a hunch, but I think a solo title starring a prominent female character might perform a little better with female audiences if it didn't have overtly pinup-y covers. Same thing turned off a lot of folks when Black Cat came out. Don't get me wrong, it moves copies of the book and makes perfect sense from a marketing perspective, but it doesn't exactly make for a solid base of sustained readership.

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore, Five Marvel titles and four DC titles on this week's list–but the real surprise was We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1, which took a solid second place in our sales list this week, just two copies behind Batman #98 in total Day One sales! Of course, it's a great book and the staff made sure everyone knew that, but hand-selling is only effective if the book you're selling deserves the push–and this one definitely did!