Welcome The Justice Society To Dark Crisis #3 Preview

Dark Crisis #3 is upon us this Tuesday. And as everyone is basically dead – the Justice League – Young Justice missing – and plenty of superfolk in the hospital, even Lian Harper – or Shoes – the daughter of Arsenal and Cheshire has gone missing. And Red Hood makes the kind of promise you really shouldn't make unless you are positive you can deliver. It's not as if people can just be wiped from previous continuities, right? Dark Crisis #3 is published on Tuesday. Oh yes, and the Justice Society are in town to make up for where Black Adam's Justice League are failing… I understand this cover is actually a splash from inside the comic.
DARK CRISIS #3
DC Comics
THE BATTLE OF THE EMERALD ARMY HAS BEGUN! Hal Jordan has launched all-out war on Pariah and the Dark Army to avenge his fallen Justice League teammates—but how can one man stand in the way of the Great Darkness? Meanwhile back on Earth, Titans Tower has burned and Deathstroke's army has continued its scorched-earth march across the planet. To stop Slade Wilson, the young heroes of the DCU might have no other choice than to turn to the brutal tactics of Black Adam…
In Shops: 8/2/2022
SRP: $4.99
Interior preview page from 0622DC033 Dark Crisis #3 Cover, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0622DC033 Dark Crisis #3 Cover, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0622DC033 Dark Crisis #3 Cover, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0622DC033 Dark Crisis #3 Cover, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC033 Dark Crisis #3 Cover, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC034 Dark Crisis #3 Lee Weeks Cover, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere (CA) Lee Weeks, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC035 Dark Crisis #3 Michael Allred Cover, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere (CA) Michael Allred, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC811 Dark Crisis #3 Dan Mora Cover, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere (CA) Dan Mora, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC814 Dark Crisis #3 Cover, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0622DC033 Dark Crisis #3 Cover, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.