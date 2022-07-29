Welcome The Justice Society To Dark Crisis #3 Preview

Dark Crisis #3 is upon us this Tuesday. And as everyone is basically dead – the Justice League – Young Justice missing – and plenty of superfolk in the hospital, even Lian Harper – or Shoes – the daughter of Arsenal and Cheshire has gone missing. And Red Hood makes the kind of promise you really shouldn't make unless you are positive you can deliver. It's not as if people can just be wiped from previous continuities, right? Dark Crisis #3 is published on Tuesday. Oh yes, and the Justice Society are in town to make up for where Black Adam's Justice League are failing… I understand this cover is actually a splash from inside the comic.

DARK CRISIS #3

DC Comics

THE BATTLE OF THE EMERALD ARMY HAS BEGUN! Hal Jordan has launched all-out war on Pariah and the Dark Army to avenge his fallen Justice League teammates—but how can one man stand in the way of the Great Darkness? Meanwhile back on Earth, Titans Tower has burned and Deathstroke's army has continued its scorched-earth march across the planet. To stop Slade Wilson, the young heroes of the DCU might have no other choice than to turn to the brutal tactics of Black Adam…

In Shops: 8/2/2022

SRP: $4.99