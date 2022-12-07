What Did Mister Fantastic Do To Lose His Fortune? (FF Spoilers)

Today's Fantastic Four #2 continues a story of the Fantastic Four in exile, with Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, taking a tour of the USA, much as the thing and Alicia Masters did last issue. And coming across a small American town with a small American diner that has a big secret to hide. Last month they were all trapped in a time loop, this month, they are all Doombots, is there any American town left which doesn't have an episode of The Twilight Zone waiting to happen in them? Either way, it helps the Fantastic Four avoid exactly what it was that happened to send them into public exile, as Sue Storm writes to her lawyer, Jennifer Walters.

What does it look like? Well, last month showed us.

It looks like an area of New York that held the Baxter Building has been wiped off the face of the planet, leaving a hole through to the centre of the Earth. Which makes the Human Torch's admonishment of Spider-Man after Peter Parker's own disgrace seem a little on the hypocritical side.

Peter Parker stole something. Reed Richards took out a Manhattan city block. Or did he?

Either way, it looks like it cost Reed Richards more than just a building but his fortune as well. Say, didn't that just happen to Batman too? And unlike Spider-Man, we are promised that we will find out just what Reed Richards did come February…

FANTASTIC FOUR #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220831

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" Reed and Sue are on the run from – well, a lot of things, actually! Things are not going great for the Fantastic Four. But they find themselves in even more trouble when they stop in a small town with a terrible secret! That terrible secret is revealed literally on the second page of this issue, and Reed and Sue spend the rest of the issue trying to survive it, but stop reading here if you don't want it spoiled… Yep, it's Reed and Sue versus a town full of killer Doombots. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221088

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" The Human Torch is alone in New York, trying to survive in a city that hates and fears-well, mostly him specifically. There's just one thing for Johnny to do: Adopt an all-new secret identity and take an all-new job nobody else wants! But when things at work heat up, Johnny discovers that while you can forget the past, that doesn't mean it'll stay buried…and has to decide if there're certain things that the Human Torch can't let himself do! Also! In this issue, Johnny Storm fights a tornado!

Rated T+In Shops: Jan 04, 2023 SRP: $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #4

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220955

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" No more four-shadowing: What REALLY happened back in New York is finally revealed! But it's still affecting matters here in the present, where Ben and Alicia's lives hang in the balance… and it'll take more than a reunion to save them. Plus: alien invaders from another galaxy! The four are finally back together… Hope they survive the experience! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99