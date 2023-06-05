Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman, catwoman, dc comics, Zur-En-Arrh

What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave? (Batman #136 Spoilers)

Batman's back in town. After being defeated and sent to another dimension by Failsafe, the robot created by Bruce Wayne's backup personality Zur-En-Arr to deal with Batman if he ever murdered anyone, he has finally made his way back across the multiverse to his home dimension. Stuff has happened in his absence through…

Catwoman has a brand-new look. Though maybe she should swap East End Gotham bagels for East End London beigels. I know one New Yorker comic book executive who took a long walk through some of London's less lugubrious areas to avail himself of Brick Lane's offering, stating that the New York bagel scene was off the boil these days. But as well as setting the scene for the upcoming Batman/Catwoman Gotham War, we also got a look at something else in the Batcave, courtesy of that backup personality giving us flashbacks.

It turns out that the Bat Cave… had another Bat Cave underneath it. A Zur-Cave if you will, for Zur-En-Arr to retreat to, to build the likes of Fail-Safe, and more. Much more. How many other traps were built by Batman, for Batman, under his very feet? Might this also underpin said Gotham War? When the man Gotham entrusts with their safety can't even trust himself and has to build a series of huge oversized mantraps around the city? Isn't that meant to be The Riddler's job?

Batman #136 by Chip Zdarsky and Belen Ortega is published tomorrow by DC Comics.

