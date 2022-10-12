Amazing Spider-Man, Moving On From Mary Jane, Today (Spoilers)

Since the recent Amazing Spider-Man relaunch, Peter Parker did something very bad. We still don't know what. But six months after it, Mary Jane Watson, who had moved in with him, was now elsewhere.

Living with someone called Paul, making phone calls to Peter Parker telling him not to talk to her, from inside a cupboard. Which did not entirely look healthy.

And with two children who called her "Mommy". Which by anyone's standards is moving fast.

No explanation given. She then appeared on the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #2 though did not appear in the comic book at all. Then in Amazing Spider-Man #3, Paul turned up at Peter Parker's doorstep, though without Mary Jane Watson. Just to talk.

There are intimations of violence, but also suggestions here of control. Whoever Paul is, he really wants to be in control of the situation. And whatever his issue with Peter Parker is, and his involvement with Mary Jane Watson, he wants to be the one pulling the strings.

In Amazing Spider-Man #4, we finally got to see Mary Jane again. Not with Spider-Man, this time. But with Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat.

Felicia doesn't seem thrown by the situation. And Mary Jane doesn't use it as a way to get help.

In Amazing Spider-Man #9, Peter Parker told Wolverine how he felt about Mary Jane Watson.

In Amazing Spider-Man #10 however, it was Gwen Stacy whom the Progenitor chose to appear as, to judge Spider-Man – and give him the passing vote.

And finally, in Amazing Spider-Man #11, out today, it appears that Peter Parker is moving on. Once you go Black Cat, you never go back…

And there is a new Mary Jane & Black Cat comic book series being published by Marvel, coming out from December.

That couldn't get awkward, could it? Especially with futures being prophesied out in the wild today…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220830

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

THE RETURN OF THE HOBGOBLIN! The timing of this goblin's return with Peter working at Oscorp MUST be a coincidence, right? But who is donning the yellow cowl? Roderick Kingsley? Ned Leeds? Flash Thompson? If you know anything about Hobgoblin, you know that you know nothing about Hobgoblin. Rated T In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99

MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220774

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) J. Scott Campbell

From Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, IRON CAT) and Vincenzo Carratu comes one of the most explosive and kick-ass adventures in Marvel Memory! Set against the explosive backdrop of DARK WEB, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy find themselves thrown into one another's paths and then into LIMBO! But SOMETHING HAS CHANGED WITH MJ! And she's not the only one keeping secrets – Felicia's got a guilty conscience and it's playing havoc with their escape plan! Rated T In Shops: Dec 21, 2022 SRP: $4.99

MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221113