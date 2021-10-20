What's The Furthest Place From Here "Definitely" Screen-Optioned

Matthew Rosenberg recently took a YouTube interview to help promote the launch of the upcoming What's The Furthest Place From Here comic book with Tyler Boss, published by Image Comics. As well as talking about the ideas behind the book and the process of it creation, Rosenberg also reiterated that 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank has been picked up as a movie, which we already knew, but also What's The Furthest Place From Here was heading to the screen. Which we did not.

When asked about the possibility of "We had offers before any human had read it apart from me and Tyler. That's just the way of things… It will definitely be optioned. We don't have a deal, we have people we are talking to. We have representatives, every book gets picked up… the biggest rating show on Amazon is The Boys, the biggest show on Netflix is Sweet Tooth…"

It's not even published yet of course…What's The Furthest Place From Here #1 first printing out in a month!

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #1 CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

SEP210037

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Tyler Boss

TRIPLE-SIZED FIRST ISSUE! A postapocalyptic coming-of-age story from 4 Kids Walk into a Bank's TYLER BOSS &

MATTHEW ROSENBERG. The world has ended. All that remains are gangs of children living among the ruins. But Sid believes there must be something more out there. When she disappears into the wastelands, her gang will risk everything to bring her home. A story about the things that matter most-your survival, your loved ones, and your record collection. In Shops: Nov 10, 2021 SRP: $4.99 WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #2 CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210196

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Tyler Boss

DOUBLE-SIZED SECOND ISSUE!

With Sid missing, her family must leave the comfort of their home in a desperate search for her. But the world beyond their walls is not a friendly place. Ask the wrong questions, and you may find out the hard way that you can never go home. In Shops: Dec 08, 2021 SRP: $3.99