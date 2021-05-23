What's Wrong With a Little Child Endangerment – Black Widow #7 Preview
If it weren't for training children to engage in superhero combat, there would be a lot less heroes in the Marvel Universe. So why does Natasha Romanoff have such a big problem with training her new friend Lucy? That's the question Yelena Belova seeks to answer in this preview of Black Widow #7, in stores from Marvel Comics next week. Lighten up, Natasha! If the kid dies, you can always just find another one. Black Widow #7 hits stores on Wednesday.
BLACK WIDOW #7
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210628
(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande (CA) Adam Hughes
A NEW STORY ARC, A NEW MISSION!
With a new suit, a new base of operations, new allies and a new perspective, Natasha sets her sights on a mysterious emerging villain in San Francisco known only as Apogee. But Natasha might not be as ahead of the game as she thought, and not everyone in her orbit is exactly what they seem. San Francisco desperately needs the Black Widow…it just doesn't quite know it yet. .
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $3.99