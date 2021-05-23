What's Wrong With a Little Child Endangerment – Black Widow #7 Preview

If it weren't for training children to engage in superhero combat, there would be a lot less heroes in the Marvel Universe. So why does Natasha Romanoff have such a big problem with training her new friend Lucy? That's the question Yelena Belova seeks to answer in this preview of Black Widow #7, in stores from Marvel Comics next week. Lighten up, Natasha! If the kid dies, you can always just find another one. Black Widow #7 hits stores on Wednesday.