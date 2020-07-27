When Chris Claremont Comments On Your Naked Drawing Of Wolverine.

I don't know why I drew a naked picture of Wolverine, I really don't. I saw a Leonardo Da Vinci sketch and in it could somehow see a Frank Quitely version of Wolverine within it, before then taking it on an odder journey on my iPad. Given that, I have even less of an explanation as to why I actually posted it on social media. I blame sleep deprivation after covering Comic-Con@Home outside of my comfort timezone. But what I really wasn't expecting was one specific reaction on Facebook.

Claremont started writing X-Men in 1975, and grew it into one of the biggest media properties in the world, and a lot of that included Wolverine. Along the way that included the Dark Phoenix Saga, Days of Future Past, the New Mutants, Excalibur, Mutant Massacre, Fall of the Mutants, X-Tinction Agenda, God Loves, Man Kills, and the co-creation of Rogue, Psylocke, Mariko Yashida, Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat, Phoenix, Mystique, Lady Mastermind, Emma Frost, Siryn, Rachel Summers, Madelyne Pryor, Jubilee, Sabretooth, Pyro, Avalanche, Strong Guy, Captain Britain, Forge, Mister Sinister, and Gambit, as well as the Wolverine comic book series. And now commenting on shots of Wolverine in the nip.

