When Hawkgirl Broke Up With The Martian Manhunter (Spoilers)

Today's Hawkgirl #1 confirms what went down between Kendra Saunders and J'onn J'onzz previously since the Justice League Annual above.

Without a Justice League title right now (look forward to that being announced at San Diego Comic-Con) or Martian Manhunter or Hawkgirl ongoing series, we've missed out on what's been going on there.

It seems that "S'onnders" is no more. Which, I guess, is especially an issue for young Shayne, their future son, who presumably no longer exists.

Still, there's always a chance for the exes to get back together again. Don't give up your existence right away, Shayne! But it looks like you may have to wait quite a while, whether you are J'onn… or Carter.

Or, indeed, Abilene. sorry…

While it seems that Superman, now with his secret identity back, is evangelising that lifestyle to others as well.

And while this may look like a Justice League, it really isn't. Not yet. And it seems that Hawkgirl is a bit lost when it comes to solo…

It was.In Dark Nights: Metal #1, Kendra Saunders is reintroduced as Lady Blackhawk, the leader of the Blackhawks, fighting to prevent the Dark Multiverse from destroying Earth-0.

She also gave us Blackhawk Island, where cosmic energy conducted through the earth's metal core cancels itself out, creating a kind of static that disrupts space-time, and a base of operations for Hawkman and Hawkgirl. But it looks like no one is talking about that period of time now…

HAWKGIRL #1 (OF 6) CVR A AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

(W) Jadzia Axelrod (A/CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

SOARING TO NEW HEIGHTS AND BATTLING NEW FOES! Kendra Saunders, the winged warrior better known as Hawkgirl, has been one of the DCU's greatest heroes for a long time, serving as a member of both the Justice League and the Justice Society. But with the Justice League disbanded, Kendra decides she needs a fresh start and heads to Metropolis to begin a new life. That life is quickly interrupted by a mysterious villain with a powerful connection to the Nth metal that makes up Hawkgirl's wings and weapons. A brand-new adventure with sky-high action, adventure, and intrigue begins here by Jadzia Axelrod (Galaxy: The Prettiest Star) and Amancay Nahuelpan (Wonder Woman, Detective Comics, The Flash). HAWKGIRL #2 (OF 6) CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Jadzia Axelrod (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Derrick Chew

GUEST-STARRING GALAXY, FROM THE HIT YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL! Hawkgirl's made a new enemy, but also a new friend. Is Metropolis's A-Town neighborhood big enough for the both of them? And will Galaxy discover the connection between Hawkgirl's Nth metal wings and Vulpecula's plans before it's too late? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/15/2023

