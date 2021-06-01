When is a Parody Not a Parody? Heroes Reborn #5 [Preview]

Riddle us this, Batman: when is a parody not a parody? In this preview of Heroes Reborn #5, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, we find Nighthawk ready to descend into Ravencroft Asylum to beat the s**t out of mentally ill criminals, and we really have to wonder, is Nighthawk truly meant to be a parody of Batman? Or is he… just Batman? It's hard to tell the difference is all we're saying.
HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7)
MARVEL COMICS
APR210694
APR210697 – HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7) BAGLEY CONNECTING TRADING CARD VAR – $4.99
APR210699 – HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7) CABAL STORMBREAKERS VAR – $4.99
APR210698 – HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7) CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – $4.99
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness, R. M. Guera (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
When there's a riot at the Ravencroft Asylum, Nighthawk must descend alone into a realm of madness, surrounded by the most deranged members of his notorious rogues' gallery, including his archenemy, the maniacal Goblin.
40 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/2/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for APR210694 HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7), by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness, R. M. Guera (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210697 HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7) BAGLEY CONNECTING TRADING CARD VAR, by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness, R. M. Guera (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210699 HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7) CABAL STORMBREAKERS VAR, by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness, R. M. Guera (CA) Juan Cabal, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210698 HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7) CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR, by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness, R. M. Guera (CA) John Tyler Christopher, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210694 HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7), by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness, R. M. Guera (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210694 HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7), by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness, R. M. Guera (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210694 HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7), by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness, R. M. Guera (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210694 HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7), by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness, R. M. Guera (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210694 HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7), by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness, R. M. Guera (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
