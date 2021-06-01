When is a Parody Not a Parody? Heroes Reborn #5 [Preview]

Riddle us this, Batman: when is a parody not a parody? In this preview of Heroes Reborn #5, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, we find Nighthawk ready to descend into Ravencroft Asylum to beat the s**t out of mentally ill criminals, and we really have to wonder, is Nighthawk truly meant to be a parody of Batman? Or is he… just Batman? It's hard to tell the difference is all we're saying.