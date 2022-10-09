When Marie Severin Redrew Jim Steranko On The Incredible Hulk Annual

The Incredible Hulk Annual #1 is best known for its iconic cover by Jim Steranko, but what isn't as well known is that the issue artist Marie Severin redrew the Hulk's face. Steranko tells the story that, back in the day, the cover had fallen through the cracks at Marvel and needed to be completed immediately. Steranko accepted the assignment late one afternoon and agreed to an 8 am deadline the next morning. He knew it was a potentially dangerous job when he asked what should appear on the cover and was told by the editor that he didn't care. Working through the night, he finished the cover and had to drive into the city and submit it at the Marvel offices in Manhattan. On the way, Steranko decided that he should look sharp, and he began to give himself a dry shave in the car. Sitting in traffic and shaving, his car was bumped from behind by another driver. As a result, Steranko cut himself rather badly and began to bleed profusely. Nevertheless, he double-parked outside the Marvel offices, went inside, and turned his work in on time — bleeding all the while. And notes that he had really given Marvel blood, sweat and tears on this cover. However, he had drawn the Hulk's head beaded with sweat and bulging veins but was told that his version was "too fierce." He also said that he calls the Marie Severin version "the teddy bear Hulk." A copy is up for auction from Heritage Auctions, slabbed by CGC at 3.5, with bids totalling $75 and going under the hammer today.

The Incredible Hulk Annual #1 (Marvel, 1968) CGC VG- 3.5 Off-white pages. The Hulk vs. the Inhumans. Classic cover by Jim Steranko. Marie Severin and Syd Shores art. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $92. CGC census 9/22: 42 in 3.5, 1340 higher. CGC Grader Notes: water stain back cover, spine splits to cover, spine stress lines to cover, staining to cover

