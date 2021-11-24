When Spider-Man #79 & Superman '78 Have The Same Ending (Spoilers)

Okay, this is a bit of a weird one, when reading two separate comics, Amazing Spider-Man #79 & Superman '78 #4, from two separate companies, Marvel and DC, published in the same week, with freakily similar final pages. Not so much in content but in phrasing. And since these are final pages, we need a big spoiler warning.

Superman '78 #4 ends thus, with Brainiac putting Metropolis in a bottle. Something it would take a Future State for Jon Kent, the new Superman of Earth, to get around to. With the phrase "Your Excision Has Begun".

While in Amazing Spider'Mn '78 – I mean, Amazing Spider-Man #79, we have a Spider-Man hopped up on hallucinogens facing down a transformed Kraven The Hunter – though how much is the drugs and how much is Kraven, is not yet clear…

To be told "your great awakening has begun!" Excisions or great awakenings, it is a bit weird to read them one after another… and the closest thing you'll get to a Superman/Spider-Man crossover for decades.

