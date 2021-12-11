Tim Drake Finally Gets His Date With Bernard Dowd Four Months Late

In July, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was looking to define Tim Drake, the third Robin, as a young bisexual man. And in August, that came to pass in Batman: Urban Legends #6, in a story written by Meghan Fitzmartin when Robin came out about his feelings for his longtime schoolfriend Bernard Dowd and him out on a date. Showing just how unplanned and un-thought through this was, next week's Batman: Urban State #10 that follows up on that story, was scheduled four months afterwards. But it also revealed the lack of communication within DC Comics, that Bleeding Cool previously covered.

Because the fact that Tim Drake was going to have a boyfriend was a surprise to as many inside the publisher as it was outside. It was especially notable to some higher up folk at DC Editorial who only found out after the comic in question had gone to print. The request was then politely made across departments that if anyone was going to do this kind of thing again, that was fine, but please let the folks upstairs know, so they could at least co-ordinate things. Especially, I don't know, if they'd been planning for another character to be revealed as bisexual for some time.

The response at the Superman offices wasn't quite as polite, as former Superman editor Jamie S Rich had planned a similar story with Clark Kent and Lois Lane's son, Jon Kent, as he assumed the

mantle of his father, as the new Superman of Earth. And had, you know, actually told people. Possibly too many people. And between Batman Urban Legends #6 and #10, we had the announcement of Jon Kent on Coming Out Day, and the budding romance between him and Jay Nakamura, emerge from the storyline and go viral. Meanwhile, Tim Drake has still been waiting for that date with Bernard Dowd.

The story A Carol of Bats by Meghan Fitzmartin and Alberto Albuquerque Jimenez, is previewed below as "Tim finds himself troubled by Bruce's state of mind, which is having an impact on Tim's recent happiness and his new relationship with Bernard. Will solving a new case together be just the thing to help, or will it add to the sudden distance that Tim feels growing between him and the man who helped raise him?" And it begins in a Batcave and ends in a church…

