When You Launch a Comic Con Don't Use Another Show's Cosplay Photos

This is a photo from New York Comic-Con, used by Reed POP and appearing on the pages of the New York Comic Con website. under it's "Industry" section.

It is certainly a fun photograph, with cosplayer favourite Deadpool taking their own photo surrounded by other cosplayers joining in. You can certainly see its appeal but it is only used on Bleeding Cool with permission from the top of Reed Expo. because you really don't want to mess with their lawyers, especially over Christmas. You may recall some fun times with the lawyers of Warner Brothers a few Christmases ago over the Before Watchmen designs we leaked long before DC Comics were even admitting that the Before Watchmen project even existed. Naturally, we don't want a repeat performance. The photo also appears on their comic book media website, Popverse.

Which is why it might be surprising to also see it on the front page of the website for the upcoming Albuquerque Comic Con which is not owned by Reed Pop. Especially since it has the very recognisable Javits Center of New York in the background.

The Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 is being held from the 13th to the 15th of January at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Downtown Albuquerque, And definitely not at the Javits. Hopefully it will have better luck than their Anime show in February… The Albuquerque Convention Cente is New Mexico's largest convention centre. The convention centre hosts the Albuquerque Comic-Con and a lowrider exhibition sponsored by Lowrider called the Albuquerque Super Show, as well as music concerts, Broadway, and other stage shows. But no, it is not the Javitz Center.