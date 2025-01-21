Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: justice league unlimited, plastic man

Where Are Plastic Man's Powers? Justice League Unlimited #3 Spoilers

Where did Plastic Man's super stretching powers go? Justice League Unlimited #3 has the Spoilers...

Back in September 2024, Bleeding Cool reported on the then-about-to-end Absolute Power series, saying "Plastic Man, already having his arm broken without his powers, will have a new power instead. Possibly invisibility?" Then it was published and people understood what we were going on about. But it turns out that it wasn't invisibility after all.

Instead it seems that old Plastic Man was just going through a phase. In tomorrow's Justice League Unlimited #3, Plastic Man's situation is finally addressed. It turns out he had gained the powers from Phantom Girl, Linnya Wazzo, ancestor of the 31st-century Phantom Girl and from an alien race where this is just their thing. And he was, as a result, finding it very difficult to stay in the real world.

But while Plastic Man was having to cope with being intangible all the time without being able to control it, Phantom Girl was having her own version of this power swap trauma. And not coping well at all. Well, who would?

Phantom Girl is finding out what it's like to be a Plastic Woman, also without any self-control. Thankfully The Atom Project is on hand to try and fix things. Try, at least… Justice League Unlimited #3 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

