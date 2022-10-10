While You Wait For Sandman Season Two, Tomorrow's Batman Vs Robin

Around a month ago, Bleeding Cool ran a little Batman-related gossip in which we stated that "Elsewhere Batman is doing his own Books Of Magic with a well-timed Sandman-ish crossover, or at least Cain, Abel and The Three Witches, setting up a Magical DC Crisis 2023 to come. Not the only person who can't wait for Netflix Season Two." So how did that all play out?

Now, since New York Comic Con, we know that what we referred to as DC's Magical Crisis is now called Lazarus Planet. And Batman Vs Robin is leading up to that. And in tomorrow's Batman Vs Robin #2, we get that Books Of Magic style trip as predicted, with characters from DC's horror anthology comics over the decades but best known to readers – and watchers – of Sandman. First, we get Abel of the House Of Mystery…

…we get Cain from the House Of Secrets…

And while we get a mention of Lilith and Eve, we also get Mildred, Mordred and Cynthia, of the Hecate – the Witching Hour's Three Witches.

Who else might this series uncover? Any room for The Endless? Batman Vs Robin #2 by Mark Waid and Mahmud Asrar is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

BATMAN VS ROBIN #2 (OF 5) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

HOUSE OF SECRETS…HOUSE OF DEATH. In the wake of Damian Wayne's devastating attack on the Batcave, Bruce and Alfred are on the run and running out of time! Magic users across the planet are experiencing dangerous and deadly power flares, and Batman must solve this mystery before his friends and allies are turned to ash. To crack this case, the Dark Knight is going to need the help of one of the greatest masters of the magic arts on the planet…Zatanna! What awaits our ragtag group of heroes in the House of Secrets? Can Damian break free of Nezha's possession spell before he murders his own father? All this and more in the explosive second chapter of Batman vs. Robin! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/11/2022