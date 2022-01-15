Whiz Comics #58 From The Promise Collection Taking Bids At Heritage

Whiz Comics #58 features one of my favorite Captain Marvel covers of all time. There is just something so iconic and reassuring seeing him all iconic on this cover. C.C. Beck is a favorite of mine; imagine walking into a drug store and seeing this book on the rack back in the day. That this has a CGC pedigree grade from The Promise Collection makes this an even better copy of this book to bid on since it is on auction at Heritage Auctions right now. It is almost criminal that this book is only at $825 as of this writing, though that is sure to go up.

Whiz Comics Are Rarely This Nice

Whiz Comics #58 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1944) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white pages. Captain Marvel cover and art by C. C. Beck. Golden Arrow, Ibis, and Spy Smasher appearances. Tied for CGC's highest grade. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $440. CGC census 1/22: 2 in 9.6, none higher. "Captain Marvel Retires"; "Golden Arrow Meets His Rival"; "Spy Smasher and the Mild Mr. Meek"; and "Ibis the Invincible and the Little Man Who Isn't Here." 36 Pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

I will get off my ass one of these days and start buying golden age books. There are a few Whiz Comics and others that I would enjoy having in my collection; the problem is that I see copies like this one, and it spoils me; no other copy could measure up. Oh well, I might not be able to afford this, but if you can, go here and get more info and place a bid to try and get it. While you are there, check out all of the other books taking bids in this collection, as well as some really crazy art and memorabilia as well. There is some real treasure in this auction.