Who Died In Spider-Man's Life to Birth Marvel's Ultimate Universe?

When the Ultimate Universe began in 2000, it was originally intended to be called Ground Zero. One year later, they were glad they didn't.

Key Points The Ultimate Universe, initially coined Ground Zero, faced a catastrophic event, killing many characters.

James Hickman is behind the inception of the new, devastating Ultimate Universe plotline.

Several recognizable names from the Marvel Universe, as well as some Easter eggs, are featured on the death list.

Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli introduce new storylines, with remnants of The Maker setting the stage for future narratives.

But in the new Ultimate Universe, being launched by Jonathan Hickman, it seems that maybe that might have been rather appropriate. Because this Ultimate Universe has had its White Event, its Big Bang, its inciting moment. And many are dead. But who? And how might this lead to a different Marvel Universe?

Well for a start, Thor leaves a pattern in the ground when he teleports – or uses the Bifrost bridge. Just like in the movies.

But New York has had… another 9/11? Maybe in the new Ultimate Marvel Universe, it's the first time? And blames Tony Stark for it all – and all the dead.

The dead that the comic chooses to name. Some are known as Marvel characters. Some are Marvel easter eggs. Others are a mystery.

Maria Palacious is the very real Vice President, Motion Picture Finance at Sony Pictures Entertainment, who make the Spider-Man films. May Parker is the mother of Peter Parker. Staci Peralta I don't know. but Stacy Peralta directed the movie Dogtown from Sony. Alexander Pryor… related to Madelyne Pryor? An Alex Summers who married her and took her name?

Brooks Pace, no idea. William Pacheco does the Mighty Marvel Podcast. Douglas Pack is a musician.

Benjamin Nicholson appeared in the David Bradburn film Superhero Me. Rolo Nidal does not exist. Linh Nguyen is a costume designer for Marvel Studios. Lots of people are called James O'Conner, none of them relevant. Same with William O'Shea.

Rolff Olson doesn't exist, Emily Osborn and Norman Osborn are Mr and Mrs Green Goblin.

And it looks like Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli have set up many future plotlines and characters, courtesy of the relics of The Maker. Captain America was merely one…

