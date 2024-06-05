Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, wolverine

Who Gets Vampire-Turned In Blood Hunt This Week? (Spoilers)

Blood Hunt continues to turn Marvel characters into vampires, a trend that seems to indicate that this will have to be reversed at some point.

Article Summary Marvel's Blood Hunt saga continues to vampirize beloved characters, hinting at a reversal.

ElsaBloodstone's dialogue quirks raise eyebrows amid dark times and vampire hunts.

Venom grapples with a vampiric priest, while Louise of Nightguard joins the fray.

Blood Hunters and Wolverine comics release details tease broader vampire conflicts.

Blood Hunt continues to turn Marvel Comics characters into vampires, a trend that seems to indicate that this will have to be reversed at some point. Even though Wolverine seems to be gutting his way through recently turned vampires along the way.

Wolverine Blood Hunt #1 drops the exposition about what has happened in Blood Hunt as a whole. But what about the pyjama party, pals?

Well, Blood Hunters has Elsa Bloodstone just saying that it's gone dark. No other explanations are necessary. And then uses an English word that doesn't exist. "Crickey". Is that meant to be "cricket"? Or is"crikey", an exclamation common to the upper classes in the 1930s? Somewhere in between?

Venom sees Dylan Brock dealing with a Catholic priest, the one who Venom always pals around with, now a vampire too, who gets a little too handsy. Or should that be toothy?

Louise of the Nightguard in her Crusader gear, was introduced a few years ago when Wolverine was doing his anti-vampire schtick, which seems rather prescient right now and revealed to be a vampire. She's one of those tame vampires Elisa was talking about, though, and happy to take down more bloodthirsty vampires along the way.

How she copes with wearing a cross across her chest is another story, as are her involutions with garlic and holy water to warf her new nature off.

Hey! Just because he's Pizza Dog, doesn't mean you get to nibble on his stuff crust! Thankfully Lucky escapes uninfected.

And you really be a good vampire if you were going to eat Lucky? Turns out another Wolverine regular is also doing the daytime coffin shuffle.

Maverick, he's always playing for the winning team. Until he has to double-cross everyone, that is. Which will naturally ward off vampires.

Even these zombiote semi-vampires filling Venom ahead of Venom War. But who else is turning?

Crikey? Butchers? Jim Jams? There is no rhyme or reason for this choice of words. Add Yelana Nelova, former Black Widow, then White Widow, and now a Red All Over Widow. You might not want to get too close…

First, her boyfriend gets used to turn the work dark, now Dagger is joining Cloak in the dark… and Elisa's accent and word choice is really all over the place. Maybe she is doing it on purpose?

BLOOD HUNTERS #2

APR240598

(W) Kaare Andrews, Ann Nocenti (A) David Baldeon, Bernard Chang (CA) Greg Land

The bloody chaos continues as the events of BLOOD HUNT spill across the Marvel Universe! When the skies go dark, what will happen when a group of vampires gets a taste of the Hulk's gamma-irradiated blood?! Kate Bishop takes aim against the creatures of the night with the help of a mysterious new vampire hunter. And Dagger and Elsa Bloodstone have teamed up to face down the vampiric hordes – but when a new combatant enters the field, will she prove friend or foe? Or both?! The formation of Marvel's wildest new team yet, the BLOOD HUNTERS, continues! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $4.99 VENOM #34

APR240620

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) CAFU

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: LEE PRICE RETURNS! The CAPTIVE is loose! And the vampiric super-foe thirsts for one thing – VENOM! And the Captive isn't the only problem – the dead now walk an Earth smothered in eternal night. Vampires infest New York City, and LEE PRICE, one-time host to the Venom symbiote, rises from the grave! And he has unfinished business with his old partner. Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE BLOOD HUNT #1

APR240600

(W) Thomas Waltz (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Ben Harvey

LOGAN FIGHTS BACK THE DARKNESS! WOLVERINE's the best there is at what he does – and today, fighting vampires is going to have to top that list! Don't miss the MARVEL DEBUT of scintillating scribe TOM WALTZ (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Last Ronin) as he teams up with daring artistic dynamo JUAN JOSÉ RYP (WOLVERINE, VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT) for a bloody good time! As the sky darkens across the globe and vampires reign, what hidden plot puts LOGAN directly in their crosshairs? Hint: It's like nothing you've seen in BLOOD HUNT yet! Be here as the plot (and blood!) thickens when a secret vampire sect enacts a startling strategy that'll take Logan – and the world – to the brink! Guest-starring some SURPRISE characters from Wolverine's past! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!