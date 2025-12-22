Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Who Is Inside The Red And Blue Venom Suit In 2025? Not Mary Jane…

Article Summary Marvel's 2026 Web of Venom #1 introduces a new red and blue Venom symbiote on Earth-616.

The new symbiote host is not Mary Jane or Eddie Parker, but a surprise character Peter Parker knows well.

Writer Jordan Morris hints at an epic comeback for a fan-favorite Spider-Man supporting character.

The red and blue Venom saga continues after debuts in Battleworld #3 and Venom #252 this year.

In April 2026, Marvel Comics will publish Web Of Venom #1, a one-shot by Jordan Morris, Ramon Rosanas, and Luke Ross, bringing back the Red and Blue symbiote costume that recently appeared in Venom, but asking who is wearing it this time? Not Mary Jane Watson, or the parallel universe Eddie Parker… famously the original Web Of Spider-Man #1 from 1985 saw Peter Parker rid himself of the Venom symbiote and return to the red and blue Spider-Man costume, only for Venom to be found by Eddie Brock… and it's now the fortieth anniversary of me buying it when I was 13 years old.

WEB OF VENOM #1

Written by JORDAN MORRIS

Art by RAMON ROSANAS & LUKE ROSS

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

Variant Cover by PERE PEREZ

Design Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 4/8

THE EVEN ALL-ER NEW-ER VENOM?!?

There is an even NEWER symbiote-wearing hero on the scene sporting the red-and-blue Spidey inspired look on the streets of Earth-616… but it's not Mary Jane Watson, and it's not Eddie Parker! But it IS someone that Peter Parker knows well…someone both he AND Spider-Man have had many encounters with… someone looking to use this new web-slinging identity to make their much-deserved comeback! The saga of the new Red-And-Blue alien costume takes a whole new turn, kicking a classic Spider character into a whole new direction that they have no intention of giving up!

"I had so much fun working with the symbiote office on the Eddie Parker alternate universe adventure for the historic Venom issue #252!" Morris shared. "I can't wait to tell another story that combines the Venom goos with the reds and blues, this time in the 616! I don't want to say too much about who is in the suit this time around, but it's a deeper cut character I've always had a soft spot for (and I think many faithful Marvel readers do too). I can say it's an epic comeback (wink) that fans won't want to miss!"

"Paying homage to Spider-Man's monumental black costume change in the 1980s, a new Red & Blue Venom suit has been causing mischief and confusion throughout the Marvel Universe as of late. After making its debut in Battleworld #3 with the introduction of Eddie Parker of Earth-8294, the suit reappeared earlier this month in Venom #252 where Mary Jane took the costume for a spin as the All-New Venom. The latter issue also included a backup tale by Jordan Morris and Jesús Saíz that fleshed out Eddie Parker's origin. In April, this wild saga continues in WEB OF VENOM #1, a new one-shot by Morris, Ramon Rosanas (Star Wars: Han Solo – Hunt for the Falcon) and Luke Ross (Star Wars: Legacy of Vader) where the costume will score a definitive place in the Marvel Universe as it's adopted by a fan-favorite Spider-Man character."

Covers by Stefano Caselli, Pere Perez and Luciano Vecchio's original design…

