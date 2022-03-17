Who Is The New Vampire Slayer For Buffy's 25th Anniversary?

Boom Studios has been shaking up Buffy The Vampire Slayer since they acquired the license from Dark Horse Comics in 2019. First by offering readers a reimagined look at their favorite characters and stories before eventually revealing the existence of an MCU-style multiverse (or is that Slayerverse(s)?) similar to what we've seen in recent Spider-Man films and the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Boom is relaunching the franchise next month with a new series simply entitled The Vampire Slayer by Sarah Gailey and Irene Flores. Gailey, a LA Times bestselling and Hugo and Nebula Award-nominated novelist, made waves last year with their first creator-owned series Eat The Rich at Boom. As we understand it, the series was Boom's third-highest ordered debuting original, after Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR and James Tynion IV's House of Slaughter. Meanwhile artist Irene Flores is coming off of working on the fourth volume of R.L. Stine's Just Beyond, which was released alongside the debut of the live-action series on Disney+ last October.

The solicitation teases a new Slayer will headline the new ongoing series, but Boom is keeping the identity of the new Slayer top secret even going so far as silhouetting them on the main cover by Power Rangers artist Goni Montes. So, who is the new Slayer? A fan favourite stepping up to the role of a lifetime like Gwen Stacy transforming into Spider-Gwen or the first appearance of a brand new character like Miles Morales, but in the Slayerverse . . .

Well, as is the case with many key first appearances in the modern era, fans (and speculators) won't have to wait until the debut issue to find out as Boom and Gailey have secretly dropped the new Slayer's first appearance into the upcoming Buffy The Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special. As we understand it, this isn't a first look of The Vampire Slayer #1 or a mere cameo appearance, rather an original prequel story that sets up the new series and reveals the new Slayer.

Of course, first appearances are what everyone's looking for nowadays. We've seen countless characters make the leap from comics to tv/film (most recently with Black Krrsantan in Star Wars), then jump to the top of the collectible market so with even the original stars of Buffy The Vampire Slayer getting in on celebrating the 25th anniversary, it wouldn't be surprising if the franchise was on Disney's list to reboot at some point in the future.

I'm also hearing that despite the final orders for Buffy The Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special coming in nearly double the final issue of Boom's Buffy The Vampire Slayer series, it's likely there will not be enough copies on store shelves for fans and collectors who want to have this key first appearance so you may want to get to your store early on Wednesday, March 30th when it drops.

Fortunately, you still have time to pre-order The Vampire Slayer #1 ahead of Final Order Cutoff this Monday, March 21st and guarantee a copy of the debut issue featuring the new Slayer character. Don't say I didn't warn you!

THE VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1 CVR A MONTES

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220697

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

A bold new story in a new universe begins, courtesy of Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (Eat The Rich) and artist Irene Flores (Just Beyond)!

After years of fighting against the forces of evil, Buffy Summers finds herself succumbing to the burden of bearing the Slayer mantle.

To help his Slayer, Rupert Giles is willing to risk a return to chaos magic, and with Willow's help, they attempt a spell to remove the trauma from Buffy's psyche.

The effects backfire though, and leave Buffy unable to remember her past, or her purpose!

With Sunnydale under attack, a new Slayer must rise to protect it, while Buffy's friends race against the clock to restore her true self.In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: $4.99