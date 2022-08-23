Who Manipulates The Great Darkness In Dark Crisis (Legion Spoilers)

The current Crisis On Infinite Earths series has seen The Great Darkness, of both past Legion Of Super-Heroes from Paul Levitz and Swamp Thing from Alan Moore, merged together into the same threat, seen as a force without agenda, just to be. But being directed by…someone. In previous Dark Crisis gossip, Bleeding Cool stated "The Great Darkness wants nothing. It just is. But it may be being manipulated." And even though the experience with the Legion and the Great Darkness was dismissed in Justice League #75 by Black Adam, today's Justice League Vs The Legion Of Super-Heroes by Brian Bendis and Scott Godlewski may give some greater Dark Crisis insight.

Pariah is trying to manipulate it to some degree, but not even he is control, and something somewhere has directed the Great Darkness to commission Deathstroke and others.

And Vandal Savage it seems to be, at least in this mini-series, which was meant to be published before Dark Crisis, but then it got rather Bendis-delayed somewhat…

Trying to wipe out all superheroes from continuity, whatever century they happen to be in right now.

And he is not vindictive at all with it. Is Vandal Savage to blame for the whole Dark Crisis? Or can we still point the finger at Joshua Williamson.?

