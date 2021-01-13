Who Wants To Be Carnage In The King In Black Today? (Big Spoilers)

There are no actual issues of The King In Black published today. Not even an issue of Venom, from which this event spawned from. But there are plenty of spin-offs, Gwenom Vs Carnage #1, Planet Of The Symbiotes #1, The Union #2, SWORD #2 and Thunderbolts #1.

So the earth is covered in alien goo on the ground, while the sky is blanketed by symbiote dragons. Which is handy for SWORD to blow a hole in.

For Star, to blow a head off.

And for Spider-Gwen to provide a handy public transport system.

Although I am not sure SWORD is taking the alien invasion entirely satisfactory.

Liquid latex – is there a better name for it?

Spider-Gwen calls it goo.

The Thunderbolts also call it goo.

As the heroes start to discover that the symbiotes can possess all of them, dead or alive. You're speaking to The Choir,

And did someone pay for Cable?

Also, who gets to be Carnage in The King In Black? Knull is going around looking for candidates. In Planet Of The Symbiotes, he discovers Scream on Earth, who remains out of the reach of his Hive.

He gets a similar feeling with Spider-Gwen, who notices that her own costume has some resonance with the Knull symbiotes.

Something that Knull picks up on.

But in Planet Of The Symbiotes, he has another target to consider for resurrection.

Cortland Kasaday, the ancestor of Cletus Kasaday, the original Carnage. So while Spider-Gwen is discovering that the interdimensional nature of her costume, as well as attaching Knull's attention…

… may provide a gateway for others from her home parallel dimension to travel through.

Such as that world's version of Mary Jane Watson. Who provides a handy conduit for Knull to search for Spider-Gwen.

And so while Cortland Kasady has a brand new resurrected identity.

Plague, inside his most valued host of all time and space. And Mary Jane?

She's the new Carnage. Maybe it's about time for SWORD to take this a little more seriously.

Including a threat to Weston Super Mare as well!

All published by Marvel Comics today, Brexit-willing.

Bonded to a synthetic symbiote from another reality, GHOST-SPIDER, aka Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, is unique among the webslingers of the multiverse! But when KNULL descends on her adopted home, his gravity well of dark psychic energy will reap unforeseen consequences not only on Gwen, but on her symbiotic suit as well! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99