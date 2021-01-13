How Brexit Affects Marvel Comics Today, In The Union #2

Today sees the publication of The Union #2, the second issue in the United-Kingdom set-and-themed comic book by Paul Grist and Andrea Di Vito, published by Marvel Comics. And it's the first issue published after Brexit was all finalised. Something some comic book stores are having difficulty with – especially those outside the UK. Such as Big Bang Comics in Ireland, which is having to deal with a) only being able to order comics through Diamond UK, not allowed to open a Diamond US account and as a result b) having to deal with two sets of import regimes, neither of which is working, even though comic books are meant to be zero-rated for sales tax and customs duty.

Which means they won't have copies of The Union #2 today. And there may be delays for everyone else too. So fittingly, the second issue begins with the ending of the first issue, the death of team leader, Britannia.

And the news that the team was only set up because of Brexit, Britain leaving the European Union also meant that it left something called SHED.

The Super-Hero European Directive, of SHED, is a particularly Alan Bennett-y version of SHIELD. And Britain can no longer be part of it. And The Union full of Britain's independent and isolationist history, a rampart against alien invaders in Brean Down Fort – a real place. We even get a reference to William Blake's Jerusalem thrown in.

And now we have another alien invasion that isn't quite as easily repealed.

The alien invasion comes to Weston-Super-Mare. Also a real place, and clearly named in advance of a super-hero battle in its city centre.

And talking of Britannia's reasons for setting up The Union in the first place, much dark foreboding to come for Brexit Britain.

You're speaking to The Choir, of course.

She's a Welsh superhero called The Choir, everyone. Geddit?

THE UNION #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR200879

(W) Paul Grist (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Paco Medina

• The Union must battle for their lives (and each other) as the Empyre Invasion crescendos!

• Thrust unto the global stage, will they be able to prove themselves as a team or will they crumble as the world watches?

• Plus, a devastating blow to the fledgling team rocks them to their very core! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99