Will Johnny Storm Get What He Deserves? Fantastic Four #33 [Preview]

Fantastic Four #33 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and everyone is excited for the wedding of Doctor Doom. It could be a brand new day for the relationship between the Fantastic Four and Doom. But there's just one problem: the Human Torch banged the bride-to-be! Oops! And now, not only does his girlfriend want to go back to her home planet, but Victorious is looking for a way to break the news to Doom… and he's going to take it personally. Check out the preview below.