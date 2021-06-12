Will Johnny Storm Get What He Deserves? Fantastic Four #33 [Preview]

Fantastic Four #33 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and everyone is excited for the wedding of Doctor Doom. It could be a brand new day for the relationship between the Fantastic Four and Doom. But there's just one problem: the Human Torch banged the bride-to-be! Oops! And now, not only does his girlfriend want to go back to her home planet, but Victorious is looking for a way to break the news to Doom… and he's going to take it personally. Check out the preview below.
FANTASTIC FOUR #33
MARVEL COMICS
APR210864
APR210868 – FANTASTIC FOUR #33 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $3.99
APR210867 – FANTASTIC FOUR #33 RUAN SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99
(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks
THE BRIDE OF DOOM! Part 2: "Royal Wedding"
You are cordially commanded to Latveria for the greatest wedding ceremony in the history of the Marvel Universe…far greater than that lowly, uninspired and commonplace wedding of Reed Richards and whoever that woman was. These are the nuptials of our beloved leader, Victor Von Doom, and his most devoted and noble subject, Victorious. Attendance is mandatory. Special guest stars: PRINCE NAMOR and the BLACK PANTHER.
32 PGS./Rated T
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210864 FANTASTIC FOUR #33, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210868 FANTASTIC FOUR #33 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Rob Liefeld, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210867 FANTASTIC FOUR #33 RUAN SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Dike Ruan, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210864 FANTASTIC FOUR #33, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210864 FANTASTIC FOUR #33, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210864 FANTASTIC FOUR #33, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210864 FANTASTIC FOUR #33, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210864 FANTASTIC FOUR #33, by (W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.