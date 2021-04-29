Will Something Is Killing The Children #16 Hit 100,000 Copies?

Earlier, we shared with you that Something Is Killing The Children is shattering back issue market records with copies of issues selling for over $1,000 dollars on eBay and doubling in price in a matter of weeks.

But if four-digit price tags are too rich for your blood, you can still snag first prints of early issues like #2 at the more reasonable $80, #3 for $50, and #4 at $80. Unfortunately, issue #5 will get you back into the three-digit territory at $190. In terms of rarity, it's hard to beat the later printings of those early issues with graded copies of the #2 second printing selling for between $293 and $535.

The Something Is Killing The Children gold rush isn't limited to early issues, as even copies of variants for the most recent issue #15 are selling for between $70 and $95. We've even seen sales as high as $415 for a 9.8 CGC graded copy of the cover by rising cover art star Zoe Lacchei, who between her covers on Something Is Killing The Children, Ice Cream Man, and Nocterra has the makings of the next Peach Momoko.

But perhaps the most logic-defying sales trend are the pre-sales of $28 to $50 on copies of Something Is Killing The Children #1 eighth printings, which is not only has the highest print run on any version of that issue, but given to retailers at no cost as part of a cross-promotion with Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney's BRZRKR #2. Truly nothing demonstrates the power of Erica Slaughter than fans willing to pay more than ten times cover price for a promotional eighth printing to complete their collections.

With Boom announcing an Enter The House of Slaughter special for Free Comic Book Day, the "Origin of Erica Slaughter" kicking off in issue #16 next month, and a third volume of the collections out in June, it looks like Something Is Killing The Children will only get bigger in 2021. And retailers know it, as initial orders on Something Is Killing The Children #16 are already the highest of any issue yet, including #1 and the chart-topping #11 this series just keeps hitting higher and higher peaks. A series that builds readership after issue one is a unicorn – it happened for Boom not long ago with Once & Future – and we're hearing that even before FOC this coming Monday, with the addition of the over 40 retailer exclusive variants, that this issue could break six figures in orders and join the 100K Club. Which might mean it could beat James Tynion IV's other big seller, Batman, and definitely beat The Joker…

If there's any skepticism that Something Is Killing the Children is the new Walking Dead, it's time to check that at the door. The Walking Dead didn't break the six-figure sales mark until its 100th issue, eight years into its run.

Further, as we understand it, when Boom announced the Something Is Killing The Children Book One Deluxe Edition that collects the first three collections of the series into a "Season One"-style hardcover, they were overrun by retailers wanting to make variants out of the collection. Giving in to demand, Boom opened up four exclusive covers… and sold out in less than 30 minutes.

Something Is Killing The Children #16 FOCs this coming Monday, May 3rd. Where will final orders land once retailers factor in these recent after-market prices and the recent TV development news? We'll be sure to let you know.