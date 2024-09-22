Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Top Cow | Tagged: top cow, witchblade

Witchblade, Darkness and Aphrodite XI For The Top Cow Holiday Special

As part of Image Comics's December 2o24 solicits and solicitations, Top Cow Studios, behind The Darkness, Witchblade, Cyberforce, Aphrodite IX and more are doing a Top Cow Holiday Special for Christmas, published for the 4th of December. And we have a black and white preview…

TOP COW HOLIDAY SPECIAL ALL THROUGH HOUSE (ONE-SHOT)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240423

(W) Marguerite Bennett, Matt Hawkins, Marc Silvestri (A) Tina Valentino, Giuseppe Cafaro, Atilio Rojo (CA) Marc Silvestri (A / CA) Arif Prianto

Snuggle up by the fire, but stay out of the shadows, and join us for The Top Cow Holiday Special (2024), featuring three eight-page tales based on classic holiday stories with a Top Cow twist! Marguerite Bennett and Giuseppe Cafaro bring you a tale from Witchblade, where Sara flashes back to her grandmother and the story of "The Befana," the Italian Christmas Witch! Marc Silvestri and Tina Valentino team up to bring a heartwarming Christmas tale from The Darkness, featuring Santa Claus, a family of Darklings, and an old friend who joins the fun based on "The Night Before Christmas." Matt Hawkins and Atilio Rojo put Aphrodite IX through her paces as she navigates a deadly series of mazes based on "The Twelve Days of Christmas." In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

Top Cow Productions was founded by Marc Silvestri in 1992 to publish comics through Image Comics. During the early years of Image Comics, founder Marc Silvestri shared a studio with Jim Lee, where he created his first creator-owned comic book, Cyberforce, as part of Image's initial line-up. After setting up his own studio, Top Cow Productions, he expanded into other comics, launching Codename: Strykeforce, a new Cyberforce series and various spin-offs. As a result of a divorce, Silvestri sold half of Top Cow Studios to Eidos Interactive, though this was bought back years later. After leaving and then rejoining Image Comics as a result of a disagreement with Rob Liefeld, Top Cow developed the likes of Witchblade, The Darkness, Magdalena, Aphrodite IX, and others, as well as creator-owned properties such as Michael Turner's Fathom and Joe's Comics, created exclusively for J. Michael Straczynski, which included Rising Stars and Midnight Nation.

