With Spider-Boy Comes Great Spider-Man Responsibility (Spoilers)

Could there really be four Spider-Man comic books out today, as well as a guest-spot in Wolverine? Yes, yes, there could,.

Could there really be four Spider-Man comic books out today, as well as a guest-spot in Wolverine? Yes, yes, there could, although Amazing Spider-Man is mostly then machinations of the Gang War and the other players, while Spider-Man squats around waiting while other people drink.

In Wolverine #40, he gets to go into space and fight fascists from the future.

Uncanny Spider-Man #5 is mostly Kurt Wagner, but the actual Spider-Man does pop by to hear Wagner mangle the classics.

As does Spider-Boy in Spider-Boy #2…

While Peter Parker gets it in the neck, conceptually if not in the usual words, in Superior Spider-Man #2.

Both books have bent over backwards to justify Spider-Boy's actions and Spider-Man's reaction to his presence, with Bailey having no choice about taking the actions he does, and Peter Parker forced to deal with this in Spider-Boy…

…but in Superior Spider-Man having to deal with the impact, but also revealing a new side to the lessons that Uncle Ben taught him, now that he has two sets of life memories to share, as well as whatever he did when Doctor Octopus was inside his head.

Turns out that there is an awful lot of Spider-Man to go around…

…and it wasn't just Spider-Man who taught him.

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230608

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

No time travel. No clones. Just Superior Spider-ing! The sins of Otto Octavius' past are exacting a heavy toll on the present. And one of Peter Parker's closest friends must pay the price for them. If the secrets revealed in our last issue didn't fill you with dread, wait till you see how this one ends. Rated T In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99

SPIDER-BOY #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230614

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Humberto Ramos

VERSUS TASKMASTER! Spider-Boy's history of punching up has been wiped from the memory of most of the Marvel Universe, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own! Plus, SPIDER-MAN gets a lesson in sidekicks from none other than CAPTAIN AMERICA! Plus: "Yes, Spider-Boy, there IS a Santa Claus!" The Arachnid-Kid and Kris Kringle are getting ready to kick some humbug butt! Rated T In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230669

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Tony Daniel

IN THE CLAWS OF THE VULTURE! Mystique is missing, mutantkind is scattered and hunted and Nightcrawler must finally face the demons he's been keeping in the shadows. But it looks like Orchis will be helping him bare his soul…as they rend the flesh from his bones! Does Kurt Wagner's extraordinary journey end here? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE #40

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230692

(W) Ben Percy (A) Ibrahim Moustafa (CA) Leinil Yu

STARK SENTINELS GET SPIDER-SENSES TINGLING! LAST MUTANT STANDING – FINALE! LOGAN's journey across the ORCHIS-controlled globe brings him to New York City – and a reunion with that great non-mutant super hero: SPIDER-MAN! But will the ol' PARKER LUCK help WOLVERINE against the wrath of the STARK SENTINELS or put the fall in FALL OF X?! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230579

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

GANG WAR CONTINUES! Battle lines are drawn, with Spidey and his crew being the only ones who can save all of New York City from the worst super criminals to ever super criminal! But is Tombstone on THEIR SIDE?! And you won't believe your eyes reading the last page of this issue!

Rated TIn Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99

