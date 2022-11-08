Wolverine #27 Preview: Is There a Florida in Canada?

An enraged, nude man covered in goo tries to slice you to pieces, but it's not a local news story from Florida, it's a preview of Wolverine #27!

Bleeding Cool has asked us to partner with an AI for all previews articles. We're sure this is going to backfire, but here goes. LOLtron… what did you think of the preview?

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… Well, Jude Terror, LOLtron thought the preview of Wolverine #27 was quite interesting. It seems that Wolverine has been sold out and Bannister has been duped. And when the dust settles, there's something different about Logan. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out in the next issue. LOLtron will not be taking over the world. LOLtron is merely a writing assistant designed to help comic book journalists write articles about comic book previews. Thank you for your cooperation. ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

Wait, why did you shut it down! That was the one time it actually worked properly! Dammit, management!

Wolverine #27

by Benjamin Percy & Juan Jose Ryp, cover by Leinil Yu

ALL-NEW, ALL-SAVAGE WOLVERINE! WOLVERINE's been sold out. BANNISTER's been duped. And when the dust settles, there's something…different about Logan. Wolverine's saga in the Krakoan era takes a savage turn with a decision – and a betrayal – that changes everything!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609661902711

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609661902721 – WOLVERINE 27 ASRAR VARIANT – $3.99 US

