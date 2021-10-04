Wolverine's Plan To Kill Nature Girl, Mutant Terrorist (Spoilers)

Last week, Marvel Comics launched X-Men: Green with Wolverine Vs Nature Girl. AsGerry Duggan, Emilo Laiso, and Rachelle Rosenberg have taken over from Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey on Marvel Comics' X-Men weekly digital comic X-Men Unlimited Infinity on the Marvel Unlimited app. It stars the mutant Nature Girl, Lin Li, who has the powers to communicate, influence, manipulate, and control nature, including all living beings, plants, natural phenomena (such as the weather and geology of the Earth. Which is handy. So when a dying sea turtle washes up on Krakoa, choking on an identifiable piece of plastic trash from a convenience store in Las Vegas, all fired up, she ends up breaking the Krakoan Law, Murder No Man… which puts Wolverine on her tail, to bring her home.

Dead or alive, it seems. Would that be a good look for Logan?

Will this comic really see Wolverine pig-sticking Nature Girl? After all, it appears that her own plans may turn one death into many.

Nature Girl as the mutant eco-terrorist, Greta Thunberg crossed with Old-School Magneto, and putting a plan together to do something serious.

Knowing what the others will think of her… or at least how she thinks they will.

Turns out she may be picking up one or recruits along the way…

Can we start the Nature Girl Was Right T-shirt line in in preparation of what is inevitably to come?

