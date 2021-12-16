Wolverine Stars in New Marvel Unlimited Holiday Special

Wolverine and Santa Claus have a lot in common. Both are from the great white north. Both are older than they look. And they both have two dicks. And now they have one more thing in common: they're both symbols of Christmas. Wolverine will star in a new Holiday Special one-shot on Marvel Unlimited: Mighty Marvel Holiday Special – Happy Holidays, Mr. Howlett Infinity Comic #1 by Ryan North and Nathan Stockman.

The solicit asks:

It's the holiday season, and the X-Men are throwing a party to celebrate! But one X-Man isn't feeling very festive… what will it take to get Wolverine into the holiday spirit?

We're guessing Cyclops and Jean Grey, spread eagle and naked with candy canes stuck up their butts, ready for Wolverine to do his thing… but we're gonna assume Marvel's press release and preview have other ideas.

Creators Ryan North and Nathan Stockman deliver some jolly good cheer featuring presents galore, mistletoe, and your favorite mutants gathered 'round the tree! (With a special guest appearance from a mutant you may not be expecting!)

Read it now on Marvel Unlimited on your phone or tablet.