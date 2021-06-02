Wolverine vs Deathlok – First Look Inside Marvel's FCBD Avengers

Saturday, the 14th of August, will be Free Comic Book Day 2021. Marvel Comics has a couple of titles, but we have a look inside the Avengers/Hulk FCBD title from Jason Aaron and Iban Coello. Which seems to show us an Atlantean/Waterworld version of the Avengers, witrh Namor as Captain Atlantis, Namoita in the Thor role, a submersible Iron Man and hulking green shark…

And something is coming through a portal, presumably with malicious intent. Then we have Wolverine fighting Deathlok. A very hairy Wolverine.

The solicitation suggests that these are multiversal versions of the Marvel Universe (again). Jason Aaron states " This one serves as a big set-up for the colossal AVENGERS #50" and Marvel Comcis declared that "these issues will shape the Marvel Universe as we know it with direct connections to the year's biggest upcoming storylines." So, there you go. Here are the solicitations as they currently stand.