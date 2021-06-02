Wolverine vs Deathlok – First Look Inside Marvel's FCBD Avengers
Saturday, the 14th of August, will be Free Comic Book Day 2021. Marvel Comics has a couple of titles, but we have a look inside the Avengers/Hulk FCBD title from Jason Aaron and Iban Coello. Which seems to show us an Atlantean/Waterworld version of the Avengers, witrh Namor as Captain Atlantis, Namoita in the Thor role, a submersible Iron Man and hulking green shark…
And something is coming through a portal, presumably with malicious intent. Then we have Wolverine fighting Deathlok. A very hairy Wolverine.
The solicitation suggests that these are multiversal versions of the Marvel Universe (again). Jason Aaron states " This one serves as a big set-up for the colossal AVENGERS #50" and Marvel Comcis declared that "these issues will shape the Marvel Universe as we know it with direct connections to the year's biggest upcoming storylines." So, there you go. Here are the solicitations as they currently stand.
FCBD 2021 MARVEL GOLD AVENGERS HULK #1 (NET)
MARVEL COMICS
APR210008
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Iban Coello
In a land beyond time, a shining tower stands, deploying its operatives across the Multiverse to hold against the encroaching darkness! Who is the mysterious Avenger Prime, and how will his advent impact on the past, the present, and the very future of the mighty Avengers?
Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen In Shops on Free Comic Book Day 2021!
FCBD 2021 MARVEL SILVER SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1 (NET)
MARVEL COMICS
APR210031
Free Comic Book Day is the perfect chance to dive deep into the Marvel Universe with new stories and exciting adventures alongside some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators – and this year, Marvel is bringing you the biggest and boldest stories yet!
Starring Spider-Man and Venom!
Exclusive Original Material
Rating: TeenIn Shops on Free Comic Book Day 2021! SRP: PI