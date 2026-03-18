Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: saladin ahmed, wolverine

Wolverine's Adamantium Claws Break In May… Will You Be Shattered?

Wolverine's Adamantium Claws will break in May... will you be shattered? Saladin Ahmed and Julius Ohta do the deed...

Article Summary Wolverine's iconic adamantium claws will be shattered in a new storyline from Saladin Ahmed and Julius Ohta.

The claw-breaking event ushers in a brutal new era for Logan, with a focus on the aftermath and his survival.

WOLVERINE #21-22 will delve into the emotional and physical consequences of Logan's loss and vulnerability.

Special variant covers and intense battles highlight Wolverine at his most dangerous and pushed to the edge.

Wolverine has unbreakable, adamantium claws that retract into his forearm. Case closed. But now those claws are going to snap! Marvek PR reads…

"From a showdown with the primal god of Adamantium to being tricked into thinking his mother had returned, Wolverine has been put through the ringer in Saladin Ahmed's current run of WOLVERINE! And soon, Logan will reach his breaking point—literally—when his claws are shattered in a way never seen before! The startling upcoming story will trigger a defeat that will go down in Wolverine history, with the brutal new status quo being explored in June's WOLVERINE #21-22, featuring art by Julius Ohta. Fans can look forward to a slew of special variant covers spotlighting the change, including a Foil Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu."

WOLVERINE #21

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On Sale 6/10

BREAK!

Logan faces the aftermath of the unthinkable as he and Nightcrawler embark on the perilous journey ahead. But the true test lies in what they'll discover!

Written by SALADIN AHMED Art by JULIUS OHTA Cover by DAN PANOSIAN On Sale 6/10 BREAK! Logan faces the aftermath of the unthinkable as he and Nightcrawler embark on the perilous journey ahead. But the true test lies in what they'll discover! WOLVERINE #22

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Foil Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 6/24

SNAPT!

Wolverine has been beaten down to the bone! His adamantium claws shattered, their bones SNAPPED down to nubs, this is Wolverine at his most brutalized, most beat-up…but when an animal is backed into a corner, they can be at their most dangerous! Wolverine must fight his way through a gauntlet of enemies for his very survival! Villainous plots turn, and you don't want to miss the ultimate trial…for even if Wolverine can reach his enemies, will he remain a MUTANT?

It could just be down to wear and tear of course, those claws do seem to get around quite a bit…

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