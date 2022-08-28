Wonder Girl 2022 Annual #1 Preview: Horsey See, Horsey Do

Jerry the Winged Horse leads a young foal to its doom in this preview of Wonder Girl 2022 Annual #1. Check out the preview below.

WONDER GIRL 2022 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

0622DC081

0622DC082 – Wonder Girl 2022 Annual #1 Chris Wildgoose Cover – $6.99

(W) Joelle Jones (A) Various (CA) Joelle Jones

Art by Adriana Melo, Sweeney Boo, Jill Thompson and Emi Lenox After an unforgettable first visit to Themyscira (see Trial of the Amazons), Yara Flor has been crowned Wonder Girl and her Esquecida tribe accepted into the Amazon sisterhood…so what now? The jungles of Brazil beckon our heroes home, just in time for some new adventures! You won't want to miss this oversize issue packed with never-before-seen stories about the mysterious new tribe and their most famous member!

In Shops: 8/30/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.