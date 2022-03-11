Wonder Woman #785 Preview: Stop and Lasso

Diana wants to tie everyone up with her lasso until she finds Hippolyta's killer in this preview of Wonder Woman #785, even though that would be a massive violation of their rights. Luckily, Queen Nubia won't stand for it and insists Diana wait for due process. Will she listen? Or will she "take matters into her own hands" as the solicit implies. And will the vigilante mentality of superhero comics paint her as heroic for doing so if she does, or will she be held accountable? We'll find out on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #785

DC Comics

0122DC052

0122DC053 – Wonder Woman #785 Paulina Ganucheau Cover – $5.99

0122DC054 – Wonder Woman #785 Nicola Scott Cover – $5.99

0122DC806 – Wonder Woman #785 Cover – $5.00

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Rosi Kampe, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Travis Moore

"Trial of the Amazons" part three! After the death of one of the Amazons' own, Diana has decided to take matters into her own hands and use her Lasso of Truth to find the murderer. As the island's attention turns to the Contest at hand, our hero fights back against tradition to make sure justice is served. But one Amazon stands in her way…Queen Nubia? Plus, a new adventure of young Diana!

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $4.99

