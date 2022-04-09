Wonder Woman #786 Preview: Objection!

Things aren't going exactly according to plan with the Trial of the Amazons in this preview of Wonder Woman #786, as the participants have all disappeared. But thanks to Amazonian bureaucracy, the trial has to continue already because it's already started. Talk about a waste of taxpayer dollars! Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #786
DC Comics
0222DC041
0222DC042 – Wonder Woman #786 Paulina Ganucheau Cover – $5.99
(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Rosi Kampe, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Travis Moore
"Trial of the Amazons" part five! Tensions rise as the tribes compete with one another to determine the future of the Amazons. But a lot more than just glory is on the line—immortality is too! Little do they know, someone is pulling everyone's strings from behind Doom's Doorway. Who could it be? Find out in this jam-packed issue!
In Shops: 4/12/2022
SRP: $4.99

