Wonder Woman Evolution #7 Preview: Size Matters

For the penultimate issue in this preview of Wonder Woman Evolution #7, DC gives us a treatise on nanotechnology. You've only got two issues left, DC! Now is not the time for a science lesson! Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN EVOLUTION #7

DC Comics

0322DC168

0322DC169 – Wonder Woman Evolution #7 Gary Frank Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Mike Hawthorne

On trial for the fate of humanity, Wonder Woman has fought to prove herself to cosmic gods. But with the verdict near, is this trial everything Diana believed, or is there even more at stake than she could have realized? As the gods reveal their true nature, Diana learns that the greatest threat to humanity might just be…Wonder Woman? The truth is discovered in this penultimate issue, but is it already too late?

In Shops: 5/17/2022

SRP: $3.99

