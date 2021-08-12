Wonder Woman Teaches Evolution From DC Comics In November

Stephanie Phillips tweets the news, "Announcement time! I'm writing WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION with the incredible @MikeHawthorne, @Adr_Ben, Jordie Bellaire, and @TENapolitano. "This November, Wonder Woman will step up and act as Earth's representative in a cosmic trial to decide the fate of humanity." That's penciller Mike Hawthorne, inker Adriano Di Benedetto, colourist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Tom Napolitano.

GamesRadar pastes the DC solicitation copy stating that "Wonder Woman: Evolutions begins with Diana whisked away by a mysterious god-like group of cosmic entities who act as arbiters of this particular DC Universe… Wonder Woman (and humanity) will be judged through a series of challenges that tax her both physically and mentally, along with a final trial." Of course, the thing about evolution is that you should come out changed. And not just a bigger Pokemon.

And quotes a quote by Stephanie Phillips stating "Their job is to keep all the various planets and species in check – when one gets a little too far out of line and poses a threat, they intervene. At the moment, they see humanity as posing a potential threat not just to Earth itself, but to the cosmos. The story will explore how they serve to make their decision about humanity and why Diana is the chosen proxy… I see writing these characters as a responsibility and a privilege. I have a responsibility to the characters that I love deeply and grew up reading to do right by them, and it's such an honor to be trusted with their stories. I have the coolest job in the world (apart from… you know… actually being Wonder Woman, because that seems pretty cool!)."

Wonder Woman: Evolution #1 (of 8) will be on sale this November. And if you want a David Bowie/Charles Darwin mashup on the subject of Evolution, Horrible Histories has you covered.